Politics Discussion ended: Six conditions for CSM Prime Minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, spoke with the ambassadors of 6 EU countries and the USA about the dialogue with Serbia. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 6, 2023 | 17:08

Prime Minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Aljbin Kurti, spoke with the ambassadors of Italy, France, Germany, Greece and Finland and the USA about the dialogue with Serbia.



Kurti introduced the ambassadors to the positions of the so-called government of Kosovo, including six points presented at the Parliament session last week in connection with the Brussels Agreement from 2013, reports the Reporters portal.



He said, among other things, that Kosovo has proven its commitment to dialogue through a constructive approach and creative proposals. Kurti spoke with the ambassadors before the working lunch, where together with his deputy Besnik Bislimi, he met with the EU's special envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajcak, reports Reporters.



Prime Minister in Pristina also expressed readiness for the next high-level political meetings in Brussels and the intensification of the dialogue process for the full normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia with mutual recognition as the central point of the agreement. Earlier in an interview with AP, Kurti called on the Western powers not to put pressure on Pristina to accept the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities and said that the establishment of the CSM was not his priority.



Some of the points that Kurti announced earlier and that he discussed with the ambassadors today include that the President of Serbia withdraw the letters sent to EU members regarding the non-admission of the Republic of Kosovo to the EU, that before the establishment of the Community, "illegal structures" in the north should be shut down and illegal weapons handed over, as well as that the community cannot be of the same nationality, must change its name, cannot have a board and serve only horizontal cooperation of municipalities according to the Law on Local Self-Government.