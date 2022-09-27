Politics A condition set for Serbia? Russia the key European Union cannot continue accession negotiations with Serbia if Belgrade does not comply with EU sanctions against Russia. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | 10:54 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was announced by the Social Democrats, the second largest parliamentary group in the European Parliament.



This is how this group commented on the signing of the consultations plan by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Serbia and Russia in New York.



"Very disappointing from a country that aspires to join the EU," wrote Social Democrat MP from Croatia Tonino Picula.



The heads of diplomacy of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, and Serbia, Nikola Selaković, signed in New York the Consultations Plan of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries for the next two years.



This was condemned by numerous European officials, and US Ambassador Christopher Hill said that United States of America expects an explanation from Serbia about what Belgrade and Moscow signed.