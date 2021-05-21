Politics Vučić: We will have a lot of problems re: Kosovo. I'm afraid it will start these days We will experience a lot of problems and pressures on Serbia because of Kosovo, but our economy is doing well, said Vučić in Priboj. Source: B92 Friday, May 21, 2021 | 14:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ nr

While visiting the newly constructed hotel, he said that everything else in Serbia is going better, but that he is worried about the problem of Kosovo.



"I am afraid that this will accelerate, under pressure," he said.



He said that if we didn't have problems around Kosovo "that are yet to fall on our heads", he could talk about how much Serbia has progressed and how much it will progress.



"I can say that everything about Kosovo is going well, but I am afraid that these days they will start with various miraculous solutions, but we will fight," President of Serbia said. When asked what he specifically meant, he answered: "We will face with diverse pressures in various events. But we will fight to the end, surrender is not an option," said Vucic.



Vučić first met with agricultural producers in Prijepolje, and then with the presidents of the municipalities of Prijepolje, Priboj, Nova Varoš and Sjenica, Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced.



Hotel Terme 36.6 was also opened in Priboj.



Vučić also thanked the residents of Priboj, because this is one of the municipalities that vaccinated the largest number of citizens.