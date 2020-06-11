Politics Vucic: The recognition of Kosovo is not on the agenda Serbia is ready to negotiate with Pristina, without any deadlines and "in good faith", mutual recognition is not on the agenda, President Aleksandar Vucic said Source: Tanjug Thursday, June 11, 2020 | 17:32 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

"We are ready to negotiate, but ... there is no white flag," Vucic said in an interview with Reuters.



According to him, dialogue is welcome if it is a dialogue, in which it would be considered what is possible and what is a compromise.



"We believe that it is in the best interest of Albanians and the international community to discuss the freedom of movement of capital, people and services," Vucic explained.



In that regard, Reuters reminds that the EU-mediated dialogue was suspended in 2018, when Kosovo introduced 100 percent taxes on Serbian goods, and that the removal of that trade barrier by the new Pristina government, this month, opened the way for resumption of dialogue.



The agency reminds that Serbia must normalize relations with Pristina before joining the EU.



Vucic also pointed out that Serbia wants balanced ties with the West, China and Russia, and to strive to become a member of the EU, as well as to reach an agreement with Pristina.



He also pointed out that Belgrade does not plan to choose between Russia - a natural Slavic and Orthodox ally, the EU - its main trade partner, and China.



"We have our own agenda, one chair, not two. How could we say 'long live Hong Kong and long live Taiwan', and then expect Chinese support for our territorial integrity? Not to mention that China is our friend who helped us," President of Serbia said. According to Reuters, Vucic describes himself as a "Eurorealist", adding that EU membership remains a strategic goal.



"Apart from the fact that we share common values, we realize 67 percent of our trade exchange with the EU," he concluded.