Politics "It is not Grenell, Borrell and Lajcak who are changing the (Kosovo) borders" LDK President Isa Mustafa says Pristina should not be afraid of dialogue and that foreign officials and mediators are not the ones deciding on Kosovo's borders. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 7, 2020 | 16:30

"Neither Grenell, nor Borrell, or Lajcak can change borders or exchange territories," President of the Democratic League of Kosovo, Isa Mustafa, said in a post on Facebook.



The LDK President says Pristina must trust its allies, believe in the US and EU, as well as in itself.



He also believes that the Declaration of Independence of Kosovo and the opinion of the International Court of Justice are closed topics, and that Kosovo has no reason to be afraid of dialogue, Kosovo online reports.



"We must have a dialogue so that, within these borders and with the territory we have, Serbia recognizes us, to enter the UN, so that five more EU countries recognize us and then, we should join NATO," he said.



He added that this is in the interest of Kosovo, as well as a mediator from the United States and the EU, because it provides stability and opens a new perspective for economic growth.