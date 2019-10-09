Politics Grenell to visit Kosovo and Metohija on Thursday US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue , Richard Grenell, will visit Kosovo and Metohija on Thursday Source: Beta Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 08:45 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Salvatore Di Nolfi

Media in Pristina carried this information, referring to their findings, while KoSSev reports about it, but it is yet unkown whether he will visit Belgrade on the same occasion.



U.S. President Donald Trump had appointed Grenell for negotiation process led between Belgrade and Pristina, and his appointment came as a surprise, as the State Department had already made Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Palmer its special representative for the region in August, KoSSev reports.



Grenell, current U.S. Ambassador to Germany, took over this duty two weeks ago.