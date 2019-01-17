Politics Serbian FM welcomes Russian counterpart First Deputy PM Minister and FM Ivica Dacic welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade late on Wednesday. Source: B92 Thursday, January 17, 2019 | 09:35 Tweet Share (Tanjug/MFA)

Dacic welcomed his colleague and friend Lavrov and expressed great satisfaction to meet him again, the Serbian foreign ministry said in a press release, cited by the government.

Dacic "once again stressed that the visit of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is an event of great importance in the long history of friendly relations between the two countries."



Lavrov is in Belgrade as part of Putin's delegation.