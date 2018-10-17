Politics Serbian president offers condolences over Crimea tragedy Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has expressed his condolences over "the terrorist attack" in Kerch in Crimea, Russian agency TASS reported on Wednesday. Source: B92, Tanjug, RTL, Sputnik Wednesday, October 17, 2018 | 17:18 Tweet Share The scene in Crimea (EPA-EFE)

According to the report, Vucic met with Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chaika in Belgrade and on that occasion expressed his condolences.

"Only three minutes ago I received information about what happened in Kerch, Russia, and I declare the deepest sympathy on my behalf and on the behalf of the Serbian people," Vucic said, according to TASS.



At least 18 people were killed and about 50 were injured in a powerful explosion and shooting at a Kerch college in Crimea, officials said.



The attacker has been identified, but confusion flooded the media.



The explosion in Kerch is not a terrorist attack, a confirmation has arrived from the Russian Investigative Committee.



The media reported earlier that the same Committee had confirmed earlier that "it was a terrorist attack" and that "an explosive device that was activated at the university was filled with metal fragments (for impact)."