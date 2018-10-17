Politics Americans trying to remove every trace of UNSCR 1244 - Vucic President Aleksandar Vucic says the Americans "obviously aim to remove even the last traces of UN (Security Council) Resolution 1244" on Kosovo. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 | 13:55 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Vucic made this statement on Wednesday in Belgrade the occasion of a letter now former US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, recently sent to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres requesting that UNMIK withdraws from Kosovo and Metohija.

"Haley sent a letter to Guterres, Marko Djuric introduced me to its contents. The Americans want to remove everything that represents the UN in Kosovo, because Kosovo is an independent state as far as they are concerned," Vucic said.



"They want to remove the last traces of (UN) Resolution 1244 and show that their decision was the only possible right one. I plead with them to think about the interests in the Western Balkans because the removal of UNMIK and the formation of a Kosovo army would lead to a difficult position where we would no longer have any choice or right to choose or do anything except protect our land," the president said.