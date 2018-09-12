Politics France ties development "with respect to mutual interests" First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic spoke on Wednesday with French Ambassador to Serbia Frederic Mondoloni. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, September 12, 2018 | 17:03 Tweet Share

They spoke about bilateral relations between the two states and the upcoming visit of that country’s president Emmanuel Macron to Serbia, the Serbian government announced.

The two officials agreed that Serbia and France are reliable partners and that this year political dialogue has reached the level and dynamics that have not existed in many years.



They also noted that the bilateral cooperation has been significantly improved through new investments and strengthened cultural cooperation.