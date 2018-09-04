Politics Kremlin spokesman denies that Putin will visit Belgrade? Spokesperson of the Russian Ppresident Dmitry Peskov could not confirm whether Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia is being prepared. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 4, 2018 | 14:34 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Ambassador in Belgrade Aleksandr Chepurin said that the visit of Putin to Serbia is expected in October or November.

According to TASS, when asked if certain specific deadlines for the visit had been set, Peskov replied "No, not for now."



Peskov also said that for now there were no concrete dates for such a visit to be realized, nor has it been confirmed that it is already being prepared.



TASS also states that it is not yet known whether Peskov will go to Paris at the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, which will be held on November 11.