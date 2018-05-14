Politics "Serbia could face sanctions because of Seselj" Opposition SRS leader and convicted war criminal Vojislav Seselj will only lose his mandate as an Assembly member if the US and the EU pressure Serbia. Source: Beta Monday, May 14, 2018 | 21:39 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

In case the authorities do not do that, sanctions against Serbia are not ruled out, concluded participants in a gathering at the Vojvodina Investigative-Analytical Center (VOICE).

Cedomir Cupic, a professor at the Faculty of Political Sciences in Belgrade, said that the authorities in Serbia will look to antagonize Seselj as little as possible, but will be forced to do something if the EU and the US apply "fierce pressure."



He did not rule out the possibility of sanctions being imposed on Serbia.



"They impose sanctions against one of the biggest countries in the world - Russia, let alone on Serbia. They can do it if they want Serbia to be, in its internal life, what they are in their internal life," said Cupic.



Sociologist Dario Hajric also thinks that Seselj's mandate will not be taken away without outside pressure.



"If there is pressure, the revoking of his mandate as deputy will first be made thoroughly meaningless and represented as violence against the state's sovereignty, while Seselj will be compensated with additional space in TV studios," said Hajric.