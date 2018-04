Politics Belgian PM on two-day official visit to Serbia First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on Wednesday afternoon welcomed Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 | 10:32 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Michel arrived here for a two-day official visit.

He will be received separately by President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, with whom he is expected to discuss bilateral relations and political and economic cooperation between the two countries.