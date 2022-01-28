Sports Wilander: Novak will have the most Grand Slam titles in the end Novak Djokovic is not playing at the Australian Open this year, but he is still being talked about. Source: B92, Z.K. Friday, January 28, 2022 | 22:52 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The best tennis player in the world is an indispensable factor when it comes to the GOAT race and who will be the most successful player of all time in the end.



Mats Wilander, who has been commenting on the events from tennis competitions for years, has confidence in Djokovic.



The Swede joined the debate again, saying that, in the end, when Djokovic and Federer draw the line against Nadal, the Serb will have the most Grand Slam trophies.



"Rafa will have the most slams of the three of them? I would always put him in the third place. I would always put Novak first. Djokovic will win the most, the whole tennis world understands that. He is the youngest, he was not so injured and can win three grand slams per year, maybe excluding Roland Garros", Wilander said.



Nadal will play in the final in Melbourne against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday at 9.30 CET.