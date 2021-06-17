Sports Novak: Let others say what is most important in the GOAT race Novak Djokovic has a clear competition agenda until the end of the summer. Source: B92, Z.K. Thursday, June 17, 2021 | 11:05 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/Roger Parker/Alamy Live News

After a great triumph at Roland Garros and the 19th Grand Slam of his career, Novak revealed what his priority will be in the coming period.



Although he is aware of how difficult it will be, it is clear that he will try to reach the "Golden Slam".



"There's not much time to celebrate and rejoice, I want to give my best at Wimbledon, the US Open and the Olympics. Those are my biggest goals by the end of the year. Everything is kind of condensed in the schedule, it's not ideal, but well, it's not the first time that I am in that situation. I am satisfied with how I am recovering and how I am enduring such efforts, both physically and mentally and emotionally", Novak says.



After the victory in Paris, the story of the GOAT race intensified. Novak has a chance to equal the score of Federer and Nadal in London, who have the 20 grand slam titles each.



"I understand that people find that debate interesting, that they want to talk more about it and get something out of the three of us. I don't know what the others answer, but I don't want to go into speculation, what factors are decisive and the like. I leave it to others, to professional people who are in tennis, but also to the fans, to judge for themselves. For me, winning slams is a great pleasure and motivation, they are certainly the biggest tournaments", says Novak.



He adds that he does not lack motivation and inspiration at this moment.



"I write the history of tennis, it always pushes and inspires me. The fact that I am the only one who managed to win all the slams and all the masters twice is really phenomenal, I am overjoyed because of that, but I have no place in the debate. I am still active and I'm still building my authentic path, I'm on my own. I will continue to strive to win grand slams, because that is probably the thing that counts the most, with the historical number one", World No. 1 concluded.