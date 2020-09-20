Sports Djokovic defeated both Ruud and the umpire for the finals in Rome! Novak Djokovic advanced to his 52nd Masters final with a victory over Norwegian Casper Ruud with 7: 5, 6: 3 Source: B92, LN Sunday, September 20, 2020 | 18:18 Tweet Share Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Djokovic reached the finals of the Masters in Rome after a great fight and two hours and 11 minutes of tennis.



On Sunday, he will fight Schwartzman or Shapovalov for his 36th Masters trophy, to overtake Rafael Nadal on the eternal list.



If he wins the title, he will also be able to move away from Nadal and Thiem on the ATP ranking list, considering that he will earn 400 points because he was defeated in the final last year.



This was, by the way, the first tennis match in which the presence of the audience was allowed, so there were about 1.000 spectators at the Central Stadium in the "Foro Italico" complex, and the same will be in the final on Monday.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

At 5: 4 for the Norwegian in the first set, the referee Adel Nur significantly damaged Novak for the first of three times, but that only encouraged the Serbian tennis player to tie four points from 40:15 and make a break that left him in the first set.



Ruud had failed to realize three break points that he missed in the next game, so Novak ended the set with a very easy break.

Djokovic won the second set much easier.



The finals are scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m.