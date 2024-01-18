Business & Economy The sections and roads to be completed by the end of this year Minister Vesić announced the reconstruction of the bridge over the Danube, between Smederevo and Kovin, which is important for almost 700,000 people. Source: B92 Thursday, January 18, 2024 | 13:08 Tweet Share Photo: Shutterstock/Andrewshots

Minister Vesić stated on Informer TV that the tender was published a few days ago and will be open until January 29.



"Smederevo-Kovin bridge was built in 1976, it was damaged in the NATO aggression, then repaired. Almost 700,000 people gravitate towards it. The initiative to build the bridge was launched in 1902, and the position of the bridge is also shown by the fact that in 1915, German Marshal McKenzie built a pontoon for the attack on Serbia. The construction of every bridge, road, and railway increases the mobility of the population, the arrival of investors, the creation of jobs, and a better standard of living for citizens," said Vesić.



The bridge is 1,424 meters long, the roadway is 8.5 meters wide, and the value of the works is estimated at 1.5 billion dinars.



Vesić said that 166 kilometers of highways and expressways will be completed this year, so several more cities will be connected to the highway network.



He stated that the Šabac - Loznica section (54 kilometers) will be completed, which will connect Loznica with the highway, as well as two sections along the Moravian Corridor - from Kruševac to Trstenik and Vrnjačka banja, and from Preljina to Adrani near Kraljevo.



The section from the Divci interchange to Valjevo will be completed, which will open the connection to the Miloš the Great highway, as well as the Sremska Rača - Kuzmin section with a bridge over the Sava as part of the construction of the Belgrade - Sarajevo highway.



The minister stated that a section of the Pakovraće - Požega highway will be completed this year, with two large and challenging tunnels under construction, Laz and Munjino brdo, as well as the Danube Corridor, from the Belgrade - Niš highway to the Požarevac interchange.