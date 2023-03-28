World The Russians shot down U.S. missile The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Russian Air Defense Forces shot down the US GLSDB guided missiles for the first time. Source: Novosti Tuesday, March 28, 2023 | 15:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

"Air defense systems intercepted eighteen missiles from HIMARS multi-barrel rocket launchers and one GLSDB guided missile," according to the ministry's daily report.



This ammunition is a joint project of Boeing and Swedish Saab, which added a rocket engine to the bomb and adapted it to launch from ground systems, Novosti reported.



Saab claims that the range of the high-precision missile exceeds 150 kilometers (existing Ukrainian missiles have a range of 80 kilometers).



Washington first announced the delivery of these bombs to Ukraine in January.



As military expert Alexei Leonkov explained to RIA Novosti, Kyiv needs the GLSDB in order to move the HIMARS multi-barrel rocket launchers away from the front line, where they are vulnerable to the Russian army.



Speaking about the advantages of these bombs, in addition to the increased range, the expert noted the high accuracy of hitting stationary targets at a lower cost compared to the HIMARS missiles available in Kyiv.



In addition, the GLSDB is capable of small maneuvers, changing the flight path.



The Russian Armed Forces have not yet encountered such ammunition on the battlefield, but the ability to deal with such objects is inherent in the Tor-M2 and Pancir-S1 air defense systems, Leonkov concluded.