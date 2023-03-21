World An explosion resounded; They are getting ready; Russians: We are under attack The 391st day of the war in Ukraine is underway. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 21, 2023 | 09:04 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Despite the difficult situation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing a counteroffensive in the Bakhmut sector until March 24.



North of Avdeyevka, Russian units succeeded at Krasnogorovka and broke through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the railway line.



The US State Department has announced that the US will send Ukraine a new package of arms and equipment worth $350 million, ahead of the expected spring offensive.

Putin and Xi will officially talk in the Kremlin today

The presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, who is visiting Russia for the second day, will have official talks in the Kremlin today, and Moscow expects that the topics will be energy, military cooperation, trade and the situation in relations with Ukraine. Advisor to the President of Russia, Yuriy Ushakov, expects that issues related to energy may be the subject of detailed discussions, reports TASS.



Ushakov also stated that the discussion on international topics will be focused on Ukraine. The presidents of Russia and China will have a busy schedule during the second day of President Xi Jinping\'s visit to Russia. After the official presentation of the delegations, there will be two rounds of negotiations, a document signing ceremony, a joint press conference and lunch.



After the talks, Putin and Xi are expected to sign two joint statements. The first will be related to the expansion of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, and the second will be related to the development of the main directions of economic cooperation between Russia and China until 2030. Before the talks in the Kremlin, Xi is expected to meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Explosion in Crimea

One person was injured last night in a drone attack on the town of Dzhankoi in Crimea, said the head of the Crimean administration appointed by Russia, Sergej Aksyonov, while the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said that it was an explosion of Russian "Calibre" cruise missiles that were transported by railway.



The head of the city administration, Igor Ivin, stated on his Telegram channel that several buildings were damaged in the attack. He added that anti-aircraft defense had been activated, reports RIA Novosti.



According to him, the injured man\'s life is not in danger.