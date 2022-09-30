World Putin hosts a signing ceremony for the annexation of four regions of Ukraine VIDEO A ceremony in Moscow where Putin will officially sign the annexation of four Ukrainian regions to Russia, about 15% of the total territory of Ukraine, has begun Source: B92 Friday, September 30, 2022 | 14:14 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

In the Kremlin, everything is ready for the signing of four agreements on the admission of new subjects to the Russian Federation.



Together with the Russian flag, those from the DNR, LNR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were placed in the hall of St. George.



The head of the Lower House of the Russian Parliament said today that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, informed that House about plans for Russia to receive four regions of Ukraine.



State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a key Putin aide, said on the Duma's official Telegram channel that Putin had informed parliament of the region's official demands, Reuters reports. Russia held so-called referendums in four partially occupied regions of Ukraine - Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, and said that the overwhelming majority voted in favor of joining Russia, reports the agency.



Western governments and Kyiv said the vote was coerced by the occupation, was unrepresentative and violated international law.

The leaders of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia arrived in the Kremlin.

