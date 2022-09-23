World Ukrainians retaliate fiercely? Part of the captured territory recovered The Ukrainian army announced that it has recaptured a place in the Donetsk region in the east of the country from the Russians. Source: Beta Friday, September 23, 2022 | 20:02 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As they state, the territories were returned on the day when Moscow organizes referendums in several Ukrainian areas under its control.



"The Ukrainian army has recaptured Yatskivka," Oleksiy Gromov, an official of the Ukrainian General Staff, announced on television.



The capture of that place on the eastern side of the Oskil River confirms that the Ukrainian counter-offensive continues, in which Kyiv has already recovered thousands of square kilometers of territory from the neighboring Kharkiv region.



"Ukrainians also regained control of positions south of Bakhmut, a key city in the Donetsk region that has been under Russian attacks in recent weeks," Gromov said.



Referendums on joining Russia are being held today in Ukrainian areas partially or fully under Russian control. Kyiv and the West call them fake referendums and assess that they mark a major escalation of the conflict.