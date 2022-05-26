World Ukrainian forces target several cities; Large number of children killed? New decision The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine entered its ninety-second day today. Source: B92 Thursday, May 26, 2022 | 08:44 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo, File

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the soldiers who were wounded during the special military operation in Ukraine in the military hospital in Moscow. Putin promised that soldiers who risked their lives during the special operation would be rewarded.



Vladimir Zelensky wants to talk directly to Putin - without intermediaries.



Russian forces entered Lysychansk, approaching Severodonetsk, says the Chechen leader.



Moscow has announced the opening of humanitarian corridors for foreign ships.

Ukraine: Attack on more than 40 cities in Donbas, five victims

At least five civilians were killed and 12 wounded in an attack by Russian forces on more than 40 cities in Donbas, the Ukrainian army claims.



"The occupiers shelled more than 40 cities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and destroyed or damaged 47 civilian buildings, including 38 houses and one school. Five civilians were killed in the shelling and 12 were wounded," the Ukrainian armed forces said on Facebook.



The statement reads that 10 attacks were repulsed, and that four tanks and four drones were destroyed. It is also claimed that 62 enemy soldiers were killed.

A large number of children killed?

Russia has made a decision: Two corridors are being opened

Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that it is opening two maritime humanitarian corridors for the exit of foreign ships from the ports on the Black and Azov Seas. The corridors will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Moscow time, said the head of the National Center for Defense Management, Mikhail Mizintsev.



He stated that a corridor 80 miles long and three miles wide would be opened in the Black Sea to exit the ports of Kherson, Nikolaev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa and Yuzhne, in the direction of the southwest of the territorial sea of Ukraine, Interfax reports.



A corridor for the departure of ships from the port of Mariupol, 115 miles long and two miles wide in the direction of the Black Sea, will be opened in the Sea of Azov. Mizintsev said that 70 foreign ships from 16 countries were blocked in six ports - Kherson, Nikolaev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa and Yuzhne. According to him, due to the danger of Ukrainian mines, ships cannot sail.

"We will help Kyiv"

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the formation of a new British, US and EU group, which will help the Ukrainian state prosecutor to document, as he said, war crimes and other brutalities recorded in Ukraine.



"The new mechanism, called the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA), will provide strategic advice and operational assistance to the War Crimes Unit of the Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office, the legally constituted body in charge of prosecuting war crimes and other crimes in Ukraine," Blinken said, CNN reported.



He said that while the United States and its allies support international efforts to bring those responsible for the crimes to justice, the Ukrainian prosecutor's office will play a key role in ensuring that those responsible for war crimes and other crimes are brought to justice.