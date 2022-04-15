Russian naval captain killed
The Ukrainians announced that captain Anton Valeryevich Kuprin was killed in the attack on the Russian warship "Moscow".Source: B92
As it was announced, he died after the Ukrainian missile "Neptune" hit that Russian flagship.
Just to recall, the Russian missile warship "Moscow" sank due to the Ukrainian attack.
It is the largest warship sunk in the last 40 years.
During the towage to the base of the cruiser "Moscow", due to the damage it suffered during the fire, it lost stability, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced.
The Russian side claims that the ship sank due to the storm, while the Ukrainians claim that they sank it with their rocket.
Do we know if the Commander of guided missile cruiser Moskva got promoted to submarine commander of Russian Navy?— Mr. Johnson 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@MrJohnson860) April 15, 2022
It would seem that captain 1st rank Kuprin Anton Valerievich, born August 3, 1978, would be too young to retire.
(pic of ship during better times) pic.twitter.com/bRi6RNl4z2