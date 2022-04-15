World 0

Russian naval captain killed

The Ukrainians announced that captain Anton Valeryevich Kuprin was killed in the attack on the Russian warship "Moscow".

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL
EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

As it was announced, he died after the Ukrainian missile "Neptune" hit that Russian flagship.

Just to recall, the Russian missile warship "Moscow" sank due to the Ukrainian attack.

It is the largest warship sunk in the last 40 years.

During the towage to the base of the cruiser "Moscow", due to the damage it suffered during the fire, it lost stability, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced.

The Russian side claims that the ship sank due to the storm, while the Ukrainians claim that they sank it with their rocket.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

"It sank? They have more capacities at sea"

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby believes that the incident with the Russian warship "Moscow" will affect Russia's military potential at sea in the short term.

World Friday, April 15, 2022 09:50 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP

What if he wins?

Mikhail Kasyanov, who was Russia's prime minister under President Vladimir Putin from 2000 to 2004, told CNN that Putin definitely poses a threat to NATO.

World Friday, April 15, 2022 09:39 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / KREMLIN / S

Resolution adopted: Genocide

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a resolution declaring the actions of Russian forces in the country "genocide", it was announced from Kyiv.

World Friday, April 15, 2022 09:27 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

Greece rejects Ukraine

Greece has announced that it will no longer supply Ukraine with weapons, the Russian portal Segodnya reports on its Telegram.

World Thursday, April 14, 2022 14:45 Comments: 2
EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BELTES
page 1 of 45 go to page