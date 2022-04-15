World Russian naval captain killed The Ukrainians announced that captain Anton Valeryevich Kuprin was killed in the attack on the Russian warship "Moscow". Source: B92 Friday, April 15, 2022 | 12:22 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

As it was announced, he died after the Ukrainian missile "Neptune" hit that Russian flagship.



Just to recall, the Russian missile warship "Moscow" sank due to the Ukrainian attack.



It is the largest warship sunk in the last 40 years.



During the towage to the base of the cruiser "Moscow", due to the damage it suffered during the fire, it lost stability, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced.



The Russian side claims that the ship sank due to the storm, while the Ukrainians claim that they sank it with their rocket.