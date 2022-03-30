World 0

Russians are making a new payment currency for "friendly countries"?

Russian experts have proposed the creation of a new billing system in Russia for settlements with friendly countries.

Foto: Natanael Ginting/Shutterstock
As it is stated, the issue of creating a new payment unit triggered the imposed sanctions of the West, as well as the request of Russia to receive payment for the export of gas to Europe in rubles.

Economists from the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting (CMASF) and the Institute for Economic Forecasting of the Russian Academy of Sciences state that Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries, China, India, Iran, Turkey and other countries could be interested in forming a dollar-free billing system.

It should be reminded that recently Vladimir Putin ordered that the payment for natural gas supplied by Russia be transferred to the ruble and explained that it was a matter of refusing to use "the currency of all countries that have compromised themselves".

