World Spain reacted because of Kosovo - set a condition Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, will participate in the summit of the EU and the Western Balkans, along with the representatives of the so-called Kosovo. Source: Kosovo online Monday, October 4, 2021 | 23:01

According to the Spanish newspaper Periodico, since Spain does not recognize Kosovo, there will be no symbols of Kosovo, reports Ekonomija online.



As it was announced, Sanchez will travel to Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, tomorrow, to attend the meeting of the leaders of the European Union before the summit with the representatives of the Western Balkans.



This summit is a periodic meeting that was held last year via video conference due to the pandemic.



The last time he was personally invited, in 2018, the then Prime Minister of Spain, Mariano Rajoy, did not attend due to Kosovo's participation. At that summit, the symbols of the state of Kosovo were avoided and that will happen again in Ljubljana after the request of Spain, writes a newspaper based in Catalonia.



Therefore, there will be no flag or symbol of any country, and the usual signs that are placed on the table will contain the names of the participants, but without specifying any function, such as the president or the prime minister.



Along with Spain, four other EU countries do not recognize Kosovo: Greece, Romania, Cyprus and Slovakia, the Spanish newspaper writes. However, although Spain does not recognize Kosovo as a state, it supports dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia.



Spain supports the enlargement of the EU to the countries of the Western Balkans, but the Spanish government explains that this week's summit is not held to talk about the possibility of membership, but about the relations of the European Union with these countries.



The EU leaders' dinner, which will precede the summit, will have an informal exchange of views on various issues and will discuss some topics that are part of the agenda of the European Council meeting on October 21st and 22nd. They mainly deal with the international role of the European Union and, in that context, they deal with issues such as the situation in Afghanistan, relations with China or tensions between France and the United States.



According to the Spanish media, Sanchez wants to discuss high growth of energy prices, among other things.