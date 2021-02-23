World Secretary General of Reporters Without Borders welcomed the verdict against Simonović RSF Secretary General, Christophe Deloire, welcomed the conviction of former president of the municipality of Grocka, Dragoljub Simonović. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 23:11 Tweet Share EPA/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

"A Belgrade court has sentenced the local politician Dragoljub Simonovic to a 4-year prison term for ordering the 2018 arson attack on the home of investigative journalist Milan Jovanovic. We welcome the first-instance verdict as good news for #pressfreedom in Serbia", Deloire said.



He adds that the current president of Serbia intends to stand in the way of crimes against journalists.



"The impunity of crimes committed against journalists is Serbia's disease which President engaged to heal at our 2019 meeting. Today's judicial decision seems like the beginning of its end. The condemnations of assassinations of journalists from the 1990s need to follow", Deloire concluded.