World 0

Trump starts to take revenge

Still incumbent president of the USA replaced the head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs

Source: Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Tanjug/AP Photo/Julio Cortez

He was fired due to, as Donald Trump claims, inaccurate statements about the regularity of the election process.

In a post on his Twitter account, Trump accused Krebs of "very incorrectly" assuring citizens that the election was safe even though there were "massive improprieties and fraud" including voting for the "deceased", obstructing election observers in monitoring the election process and software mistakes that attributed Trump's votes to Joe Biden, Reuters reported.

The letter, signed by dozens of security experts, states that the allegations of major election irregularities are unfounded and, in their opinion, absurd.

Based on information from reliable, well-informed insider sources, Reuters announced that the White House was very dissatisfied with the content published on the website of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Krebs stated that he learned about his dismissal from Twitter.

It is expected that the former executive director of this agency, Brandon Wells, will take over Krebs' position today, Reuters has learned from an informed source who asked to remain anonymous.

﻿ ﻿

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

New Yorkers are fleeing the city

New Yorkers are fleeing their city en masse. Almost 300.000 households have moved out since March this year.

World Monday, November 16, 2020 13:05 Comments: 4
Getty images/ Spencer Platt / Staff

I WON THE ELECTION!

Donald Trump has no intention of reconciling with the results of the presidential elections held on November 3

World Monday, November 16, 2020 09:30 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/ Chris Kleponis / POOL

"Are the US elections over?"

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a close associate of US President Donald Trump, asked today whether the elections in the United States are really over.

World Friday, November 13, 2020 10:09 Comments: 2
EPA-EFE/ Joedson Alves

Orban opposing EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wants to veto the EU budget aid package and the Coronavirus Reconstruction Fund.

World Friday, November 13, 2020 09:48 Comments: 4
EPA-EFE/ ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL
page 1 of 21 go to page