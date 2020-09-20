World European capital facing lockdown London is only "days away" from the lockdown that could be reintroduced, and it means working from home, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Source: Tanjug Sunday, September 20, 2020 | 23:17 Tweet Share EPA/NEIL HALL

The mayor believes that the capital is only two or three days behind the hotspots in the northwest and northeast of England.



He called on the government to impose restrictions on bars and restaurants and plans to order Londoners to work from home.



The number of cases per 100.000 people over seven days increased in London from 18.8 to about 25 earlier in the week.



Asked if Londoners could be ordered to work from home, Health Minister Matt Hancock said: "I would not rule that out".



The minister said he was "very concerned" about the latest data suggesting that Great Britain could be on the same path as Spain and France - where the number of deaths and hospitalizations is growing - without taking effective action.