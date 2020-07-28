World 0

A new WHO warning - Emergency Commission is being convened

The director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/ SALVATORE DI NOLFI
EPA-EFE/ SALVATORE DI NOLFI

According to the WHO, the number of cases of infection has doubled over the past six weeks.

Ghebreyesus will convene the WHO Commission for Emergency Situations this week, six months after the WHO declared a state of emergency in public health on the international level on January 30, AP reports.

The commission will give advice on further fight against the pandemic.

"COVID-19 changed our world, it separated people, communities and nations," Ghebreyesus told reporters.

He cited certain factors that have proven successful in some countries, such as political leadership, education, increased testing, hygiene and physical distancing measures.

World

