World The first tiger in the world infected with a coronavirus A tiger at a New York Zoo is positive for a coronavirus, which is the first confirmed case of an infection of an animal in the US and worldwide, officials said Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, April 6, 2020 | 09:55

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it was a four-year-old tiger, stating that another six tigers and lions with whom the "zero" tiger had been in contact began to show symptoms of the disease.



According to AP, the animal is believed to have been infected by a Bronx zoo worker, infected with coronavirus.



The zoo said the tiger began showing symptoms of the disease on March 27 and expected all animals to recover.



The Bronx Zoo closed March 16 as part of a coronavirus pandemic.