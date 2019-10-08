World United States encourage Thaci and Mustafa to form Kosovo government? Albin Kurti's victory on the elections held on Sunday in Kosovo may turn out to be a Pyrrhic victory Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 8, 2019 | 07:24 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/VadimVasenin

Washington suddenly throws into a game a coalition of Hashim Thaci and Isa Mustafa into forming a future government in Pristina, Vecernje Novosti reports.



According to the newspaper, the alliance of Thaci and Mustafa is one of three possible post-election combinations to form a new government, and if that scenario prevails, Thaci and Mustafa will have to "knock on the door of the Serb List", whose 10 seats they'll need to form a government.



"Novosti" also claims that the Serb List will be an indispensable factor in decision-making, since it achieved a convincing victory in 22 municipalities.



It is also added that the Serb List, whoever offers them to form a coalition, will have three firm conditions - abolishing taxes on Serbian goods, unblocking the formation of Community of Serbian Municipalities, and improving the position of the Serb community in the province, in general.