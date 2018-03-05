World "Western Balkans can collectively become part of EU" The Western Balkans is "a region that is part of Europe, geographically, and can collectively become part of our European Union." Izvor: Tanjug Monday, March 5, 2018 | 11:49 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

That is what EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini wrote on her personal blog, "after a week spent in Brussels - to work on the crises in the Middle East, and particularly in Syria - and in the Western Balkans."

"It is time to close the wounds of the past, and take new steps to guarantee stability to the region and the whole of Europe," she stated.



According to Mogherini, she spoke with "all our six Balkan partners" in Sofia, Bulgaria. "In the coming months they have - and we have - a unique window of opportunity to end Europe’s divisions and unite our continent," the EU official wrote.