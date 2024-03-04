Society The detention of the father of the killer boy from Ribnikar has been extended Criminal non-trial panel of the High Court made a decision to extend Vladimir Kecmanović's detention, which according to the decision can last up to 60 days. Source: Blic Monday, March 4, 2024 | 18:18 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

The detention of the defendant Kecmanović was extended for legal reasons prescribed in the Code of Criminal Procedure, i.e. due to the existence of special circumstances that indicate that, in the event of being released, he will repeat the criminal offense in a short period of time, as well as considering that it is reasonably suspected that he committed a criminal offense for which a prison sentence of more than ten years has been prescribed, and the manner of execution and the seriousness of the consequences of the criminal offense have led to public anxiety that may threaten the smooth and fair conduct of criminal proceedings.



An appeal against the aforementioned decision is allowed to the Court of Appeal in Belgrade, within three days of receiving the decision.