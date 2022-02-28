Society Nearly 3.000 newly infected, 42 people died According to the latest data, another 2.703 newly infected with the COVID-19 virus have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, February 28, 2022 | 16:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

42 people died.



There are 104 patients on respirators.



Although the number of newly infected people in Serbia has been falling for days, doctors warn that the epidemic is not over yet and that sudden relaxation of measures is not recommended.

Dr Predrag Kon says that we are far from over

Dr Predrag Kon says that we are far from over and that vaccination coverage is still not high enough.



Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said that we are far from being able to relax and announce the end of the epidemic, as well as that the abolition of measures on our own is terrible.



"We are in the end, and the worst thing is in the end of something that a severe form of the disease happens, so we should appeal to people to respect the measures," Kon said.



Vaccination, as he says, is insufficient and Serbia cannot be compared to countries that have more than 80 percent of those vaccinated, so they can think about the complete abolition of measures.



According to him, what can be assumed, if the decline in positives continues, is that the number of patients in the second half of March will be in the triple digits.



"Optimistic is what can be guessed if there are no surprises and the emergence of new variants," said Kon.



As he adds, we saw a milder clinical picture with Omirkon in this wave, but the elderly filled hospitals and mortality remained at a high level.



Kon says that the measures are strong, but that they should be constantly warned, and the goal of the measures is to reduce transmission and accelerate the decline.



"Measures are being abolished in our country on their own, it is terrible, but it is a reality, it requires great analysis," said Kon, emphasizing that we cannot feel at peace like those who have reached 80 percent of vaccination coverage.



Kon states that it is already clear who should receive the fourth dose.



It is most logical to give it to the elderly, but how we will start administering fourth dose is questionable, Kon points out.



"The anti-vaccine environment should be suppressed, because we will fight with this for many years," notes Kon. At the end of this week, it will be two years since it was announced that the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Serbia.



As of March 6, 2020, 1.908.272 citizens had a positive test result.