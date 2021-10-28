Society Almost 6.700 newly infected, 63 people died Until the last review, 6.697 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Serbia, while 63 people died. Source: B92 Thursday, October 28, 2021 | 17:30 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Fotosr52

There are 275 patients on respirators, and a total of 6.792 people are on hospital treatment.



As it is stated, the analysis of 23.474 samples was done.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 6.253.869 samples have been tested, and the virus has been confirmed in 1.125.602.



The mortality rate is 0.87.

Kon: "It will result in more deaths"

In order to stop the epidemic, two things must go in parallel - on the one hand, a 24-hour COVID pass, and on the other, accelerated vaccination.



This was stated today by epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff Predrag Kon. He said that the fact that the validity of COVID passes after 10 pm "is not and will not be able to prove sufficient" and pointed out that without serious more restrictive measures, there would be no sudden decline in the number of new patients.



"The medical part of the Crisis Staff demands that the COVID pass be valid for 24 hours, and there is no division on that issue, the entire medical part fully supports that," Kon told Tanjug TV.



He said that certain riots and protests, which are being held due to the introduced COVID passes, "are not important at all at this moment". "We have to ensure that our health workers can work, and at this pace, they are so overwhelmed that there will be omissions and inability to schedule delays for some non-COVID conditions. It will result in more deaths," Kon said.



He stated that without restrictive measures, the transition to online teaching would not have the serious effect as expected.