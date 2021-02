Society New contingent of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrived A new contingent of vaccines from the manufacturer "Pfizer-BioNTech" against coronavirus arrived in Serbia today. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, February 8, 2021 | 12:56 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

8.190 doses of vaccines have reached Serbia, the Ministry of Health said.



The vaccines were delivered to the Torlak Institute.



Minister Nenad Popović announced that 50.000 new doses of the Russian "Sputnik V" vaccine should arrive in Serbia at the beginning of this week.