Society Dr Kon on how long will we wear the masks; "There will probably be some consequences" Crisis Staff has done everything important, the need for a part of the staff will be felt for at least another six months, epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon stated. Source: RTS Monday, January 4, 2021 | 10:05

He said the vaccine should be used as soon as possible, as an effective weapon in the fight against coronavirus.



The speed of organizing vaccinations directly affects the course of the pandemic, Kon told RTS. He cited the example of Israel, which vaccinated more than a million people in ten days, while vaccination is going much slower in the United States.



"After the first two waves, we have measured that 27.5 percent of people were in contact with the virus, and with the third tier, it is about 35-40 percent. It is necessary for 60 percent of people to be immune, and in order to achieve that, we need to vaccinate about a million and a half of the citizens of Serbia. It now depends exclusively on us", Kon stated.



The epidemiologist says that we should expect the situation to improve day by day, but also that we will feel the consequences of larger gatherings, especially in Belgrade, after Christmas. "People have naturally felt the need to go out, to walk, this has been especially evident in recent days.



That risk cannot be compared to the risk of New Year's Eve, but there will probably be some consequences. We will most likely have a growing number of infected after Christmas, especially in Belgrade", Kon said. For the New Year, Kon wished the citizens that the Crisis Staff be abolished as soon as possible, that is, to cease the need for its work.



When it comes to wearing protective masks, the epidemiologist says that it depends on immunity.



"With 60 percent, the virus can still circulate, but it will certainly be less present than now. In order for the virus to stop circulating in the population, it is necessary to have more than 80 percent immunity, and for that in our country about 3 and a half million peple should be vaccinated", Dr Kon explained.



“It should be made clear that all vaccines are safe and everything else is a matter of affinity for any of the vaccines,” he added. The epidemiologist says that it must be understood that it is necessary to carry out vaccination because further delays slow down the strongest preventive measure.



"We should be optimistic now. We should not waste any more time, the state has done everything it could so far, the vaccine cannot stand aside, but should be used immediately. We have priority and we should not hesitate any longer in fulfilling vaccination plan", Kon concluded for RTS.