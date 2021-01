Society Less than 3.000 newly infected In the last 24 hours, 2.932 new cases of coronavirus were recorded. 48 people died. Source: B92 Thursday, December 31, 2020 | 14:55 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, Beast01

12.897 samples were tested.



Currently, 8.765 patients are hospitalized, and 271 of them are on a respirator.



We are also spending the last day of 2020 with coronavirus. There will be no New Year's Eve, vaccination is slowly taking pace, the number of infected is still rather high.