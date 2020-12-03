Society Coronavirus does not abate: More than 7.500 newly infected, 61 people died During the last 24 hours, 7.802 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia. 61 people died. Source: B92 Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 15:04 Tweet Share Ilustracija, Foto: Epa Max Cavallari

22.243 people were tested.



There are currently 7.726 people in hospitals, 288 of whom are on respirators.



A total of 199.158 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia since the outbreak of the epidemic.



1.765 people died as a result of the virus. As of March, 1.844.731 people have been tested.



Today, the Government of Serbia should adopt the new measures proposed by the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus epidemic.



The new measures now include shorter working hours for catering and service facilities on weekdays, as well as a ban on working on weekends. Thus, cafes, restaurants, hairdressers and shopping malls would work until 5 pm on weekdays, while they would not work on weekends.



Grocery stores can still operate until 9 pm every day.