It should be reminded that the Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus met today due to the worsened epidemiological situation in Serbia, but no new measures were adopted at that session, although it was speculated that at least mandatory PCR testing would be introduced upon entering Serbia.



Dr Kon explained for TV Prva that the main discussion at today's session was punishing those who violate the measures that have already been introduced in Serbia.



"That was the most important thing to do today, but it is clear that the situation is being monitored on a daily basis and that we must react on a daily basis," he said.



When asked what the legal measures are, he says that "if we have a ban on gathering over 30 people, as a measure, and a ban on working after 11 pm, and we have it violated, it is a matter of not implementing the measures. This is not a question for me, but for all the authorities who deal with it".



As he explains, there was relaxation and relaxation in the part of the public, small but very noisy. But health workers who have been fighting COVID-19 for months are slowly becoming revolted when they see that some measures are not being adhered to.



"It is important to implement all measures, to wear masks, because where they were used, it was shown that there was a decrease in the number of infected people," Dr Kon concluded.