Society Today' Crisis Staff session - mayor of Belgrade announced: New measures are possible A session of the Crisis Staff was announced for today on the occasion of the epidemiological situation in Serbia. Source: prva Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 09:55

This morning, the mayor of Belgrade, Zoran Radojicic, announced the possibility of introducing stricter measures in the suppression of the coronavirus virus epidemic in the coming period, depending on the decisions of the Republic Crisis Staff to be held today.



"Today, the Republic Crisis Staff will held a meeting, and the residents of Belgrade will respect all the decisions made and act in accordance with them. The possible deterioration of the epidemiological situation requires greater attention and more responsible treatment," Radojicic said in an interview with TV Prva from Geneva, where he's attending Mayor's Forum.