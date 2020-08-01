Society Kon: It is possible to change the composition of the Crisis Staff The data show that the situation with the coronavirus has somehow stabilized, but at a high level, which requires great caution, said epidemiologist Predrag Kon Source: B92 Saturday, August 1, 2020 | 20:52 Tweet Share Foto: B92, arhiva

According to him, there has been a gradual decrease in the registration of newly diagnosed cases and tests in COVID dispensaries, and the presence in COVID hospitals is decreasing.



He pointed out, being hosted at RTS daily bulletin, that great caution is still required.



"If we respect the prescribed measures, we will get out of this," he says.



Asked if this data is encouraging today, he answered in the affirmative, but explained:



"We had been encouraged before, so we have to be careful not to let it happen again."



He stated that it is possible to change the composition of the Crisis Staff.



"The government is changing, I don't see why the Crisis Staff should not change as well"; he said.



Kon also states that the epidemiological situation in Belgrade is uncertain, because it needs little to get worse, and he appealed to the citizens to adhere to the measures.



When it comes to the next school year, the proposals from the ministry must go through the Crisis Staff, and then approved by the Government.



"At a younger age, it is important to attend classes at school, as for the older, a combined option of going to school and studying at home can be applied", he says.