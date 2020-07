Society 383 newly infected in Serbia, 13 people died In Serbia, 13 more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 383 were infected. Source: B92 Thursday, July 16, 2020 | 15:08 Tweet Share Getty Images/ Lauren De Cicca

In the last 24 hours, 9.183 tests were performed, and a total of 524.578.



There are currently 177 patients on respirators, and 4.662 have been hospitalized.



So far, 19.717 people with the infection have been confirmed.



A total of 442 people died, and the mortality rate was 2.24 percent.