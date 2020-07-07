Society Two people killed in fire in Novi Sad PHOTO Two people died in the fire that broke out in the factory "Koteks viscofan" in Novi Sad, the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed Source: B92 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 | 16:33 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JAROSLAV PAP/bs

The fire broke out in the production facilities.



25 firefighters-rescuers with 11 fire trucks took part in the intervention, and two cisterns with water were sent to the scene by JKP "Gradska cistoca".



Most of the workers left the plant on time, and several of them inhaled smoke.



The factory "Koteks Viscofan" in Primorska Street in Klisa produces hoses for the meat industry.

