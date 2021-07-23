Region Representative of Russia: Just to make things clear Russia is not giving up. After their resolution on Bosnia was rejected, Moscow officials say the High Representative for BiH has not been appointed to the post. Source: Sputnik Friday, July 23, 2021 | 09:18 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Jason Szenes

The fact that the UN Security Council did not adopt the Russian-Chinese resolution on the appointment of the High Representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina for one year means that the representative of Germany, Christian Schmidt, was not appointed to that position, which remains vacant, said First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy.



"The Security Council failed to adopt a resolution on the High Representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Security Council did not approve Mr. Schmidt's candidacy. We warned that all attempts by our colleagues to circumvent the Security Council's involvement in the process were not only illegal but dangerous. Accordingly, after the resignation of Valentin Inzko, that position remains vacant", Polyanskiy specified at the session of the Security Council.



According to him, there is no and cannot be any legal basis for a different interpretation of what happened. Polyanskiy called on the western members of the UN Security Council not to worsen the situation and to return to normal and coordinated work in the format of a steering committee. "We would like to warn our Security Council colleagues not to take new illegal steps, especially not to support illegal protégés in the High Representative's position. Such short-sighted actions only threaten to worsen Bosnia-Herzegovina's internal political situation and could undermine the international community's achievements over the past 25 years", the representative of Russia clearly stated.