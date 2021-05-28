Region Abazovic: There is no hurry Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said he knew about Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic's departure for Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 28, 2021 | 16:55 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE Boris Pejović

As he said, he suggested to him that there was no need to hurry with signing the contract with the Serbian Orthodox Church.



Abazovic claims that there is no problem with the agreement with the Serbian Orthodox Church being signed, but he believes that it should be analyzed before that and the interests of Montenegro should be clearly protected in it.



"We have no problem signing it, but before that we have to see the document, analyze it and make it comply with all the standards. We can't do it in a fast way, to have quality. I don't think Basic agreements should be signed on the offensive, secondly, to be very clear, the interests of Montenegro must be fully protected, no one will humiliate Montenegro," said Abazovic.



He also claims that there were no other conditions. "The state is separated from the church, they have their own process, autonomous and we are happy that Montenegro will get a new metropolitan. The second process is the process of the state and the church, which should be completed after the Law on Freedom of Religion by signing the Basic Agreement," Abazović, said, as the Vijesti portal reported.



He concluded that connecting the two processes is not in line with, as he says, good democratic practice and wise state decisions.