Region Bulgaria relaunches tender: TurkStream will happen Bulgaria's state-owned company Bulgartransgas has relaunched a tender for a gas pipeline that will run through that country to Serbia. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 1, 2019 | 13:27

The tender is worth EUR 1.4 billion.

The company has announced bids for construction of the 484 kilometer pipeline, which will mainly transport Russian gas to the border with Serbia, will be accepted until March 6, the AP reported.



Last year Bulgaria adopted a new energy strategy including a plan for the pipeline, which could be connected to Gazprom's TurkStream, designed to transport 15.7 billion cubic meters of gas via the Black Sea.



This could mean circumventing Ukraine in transporting Russian gas to Europe, which has until now been a traditional gas route towards the west.



Energy issues will be discussed next week during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit.