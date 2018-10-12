Region Bosnia: Serb won't back Croat's lawsuit against Croatia Newly elected member of the Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) Presidency Milorad Dodik says he will not support a possible lawsuit against Croatia. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 12, 2018 | 12:30 Tweet Share (screenshot)

The new Croat member, Zeljko Komsic, and the new Bosniak (Muslim) member of the tripartite Presidency recently said the lawsuit would be filed by Bosnia-Herzegovina before the International Court of Justice, over the construction of the Peljesac Bridge.

"I do not think it is productive for BiH, and I will not support it, although I, too, may have some reasons because of Croatia's obstruction in terms of building a bridge on the Sava (River) near Gradiska," Dodik, who currently heads the Serb Republic (RS) entity in BiH, told Sarajevo's commercial TV1 broadcaser.



Dodik, who will represent Serbs in the Presidency, reiterated that Komsic "went a bit too far" in quarrelling with both Croatia and Serbia, which hinders the ability of the new Presidency of BiH to work as a partner of the countries of the region.



"Komsic is threatening Croatia with a lawsuit over the Peljesac Bridge, and saying to Serbia that it needs to recognize the self-proclaimed Kosovo. Certainly this diminishes the chance for any political process at the regional level," Dodik said.



Dodik also said that Komsic is "not an authentic representative of Croat national interests in BiH" - and that the fact Croat political representatives are being voted into office by Bosniaks "can be a dangerous political game."