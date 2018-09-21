Region Bakir opposes idea of visiting Russian foreign minister BiH Presidency member Mladen Ivanic says Sergei Lavrov made it clear on Friday in Sarajevo that Russia supports implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 21, 2018 | 14:08 Tweet Share (EPA)

The Russian foreign minister met earlier with the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH), and on that occasion also made it clear that he is against the demonization of the Serb Republic (RS) - the Serb entity.

Ivanic, an opposition politician in the RS who represents Serbs in the Presidency - also conveyed that Russia's message is that it would not impose itself in BiH, but that it was ready to help her in various segments, starting with the economy.



The meeting also touched on the entry ban to BiH imposed on Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin - and it was concluded that "security agencies will discuss this issue" BiH-based website klix.ba is reporting.



Ivanic also said that he had already met Lavrov, and that he received a birthday gift from Russia's foreign minister, along with a message: "Life continues even after turning 60."



He added that he was not invited to Banja Luka (RS) for Lavrov's meetings there, and that the host of the Russian minister was actually Minister of Foreign Affairs of BiH Igor Crnadak.



The meeting also discussed regional circumstances. Ivanic said that Russia had earlier proposed holding a meeting of four countries - Turkey, Russia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Serbia - but that Bakir Izetbegovic, who represents Bosniaks (Muslims) in the Presidency, opposed this idea.



According to reports earlier in the day, after the meeting in Sarajevo, Lavrov is expected in Banja Luka where he will meet with Milorad Dodik, the president of the Serb Republic (RS), and will also visit the foundations of a future Serbian-Russian Orthodox Christian temple.