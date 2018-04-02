Region Croatian fans chant "This is Serbia" in Montenegro A group of Croatian basketball fans on Sunday chanted "This is Serbia" in central Podgorica, Montenegro. Source: B92 Monday, April 2, 2018 | 11:40 Tweet Share (Screen capture, Facebook/Drugacija Radio Stanica)

This happened ahead of the return leg of the ABA League semifinal match between Buducnost Podgorica and Cedevita Zagreb.

Cedevita fans in this way "responded" to Montenegrin club's supporters, who last Monday chanted the same thing in downtown Zagreb.



Montenegro-based website CdM said that "Buducnost fans later denied" this happened, while the video showing a small group of Croatian fans in Podgorica was published on the Facebook page of Drugacija Radio Stanica.



Later in the day, Buducnost beat Cedevita 72-57 to qualify for the competition's final.